Fourteen under arrest over death of assaulted cop in Kebithigollewa

Fourteen under arrest over death of assaulted cop in Kebithigollewa

November 1, 2022   03:19 pm

A total of 14 suspects are under arrest in connection with the tense situation in Kebithogollewa in which a police officer succumbed to injuries after being assaulted last night.

Several police officers, responding to a report on the death of a woman caused by a wild elephant attack, had shown up in Rambakapuwewa area in Kebithigollewa.

When the police officers arrived at the location, at least 100 people including a Buddhist monk had blocked the road, staging a protest against the authorities’ inaction to resolve the human-elephant conflict.

A tense situation then ensued as a group of individuals wielding clubs attacked the police officers.

The police officers fired shots in the air to take the situation under control.

However, a police officer sustained critical injuries after one of the individuals brutally assaulted him with a club. He was rushed to the Kebithigollewa Hospital and was transferred to the Anuradhapura Hospital for further treatment. As his condition exacerbated, the injured police officer was moved to the Base Hospital in Medawachchiya, where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased is a 54-year-old sergeant attached to the Kebithigollewa Police. He is reportedly a resident of Wariyapola area.

Soon after the incident, a Buddhist monk and four others were arrested in connection with the death of the police officer. However, nine more suspects were later taken into custody over the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cop assaulted during tense situation dies; four including monk arrested

Cop assaulted during tense situation dies; four including monk arrested

Cop assaulted during tense situation dies; four including monk arrested

Lalkantha reveals why govt postpones elections

Lalkantha reveals why govt postpones elections

'Prasanna Ranatunga says he doesn't support Mahinda's comeback rally series

'Prasanna Ranatunga says he doesn't support Mahinda's comeback rally series

Rainfall above 150mm expected in several areas today

Rainfall above 150mm expected in several areas today

Man killed in wild elephant attack in Thambuttegama

Man killed in wild elephant attack in Thambuttegama

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Tense situation in Kebithigollewa; Police Sergeant killed

Tense situation in Kebithigollewa; Police Sergeant killed

Agriculture Minister responds to the various accusations from farmers' organizations

Agriculture Minister responds to the various accusations from farmers' organizations