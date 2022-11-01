Fourteen under arrest over death of assaulted cop in Kebithigollewa

A total of 14 suspects are under arrest in connection with the tense situation in Kebithogollewa in which a police officer succumbed to injuries after being assaulted last night.

Several police officers, responding to a report on the death of a woman caused by a wild elephant attack, had shown up in Rambakapuwewa area in Kebithigollewa.

When the police officers arrived at the location, at least 100 people including a Buddhist monk had blocked the road, staging a protest against the authorities’ inaction to resolve the human-elephant conflict.

A tense situation then ensued as a group of individuals wielding clubs attacked the police officers.

The police officers fired shots in the air to take the situation under control.

However, a police officer sustained critical injuries after one of the individuals brutally assaulted him with a club. He was rushed to the Kebithigollewa Hospital and was transferred to the Anuradhapura Hospital for further treatment. As his condition exacerbated, the injured police officer was moved to the Base Hospital in Medawachchiya, where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased is a 54-year-old sergeant attached to the Kebithigollewa Police. He is reportedly a resident of Wariyapola area.

Soon after the incident, a Buddhist monk and four others were arrested in connection with the death of the police officer. However, nine more suspects were later taken into custody over the incident.