Three provinces to receive heavy rainfall of about 100mm

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in Northern, North-Western and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning too.

Heavy showers of about 100mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Puttalam district.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction. The wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The Meteorology Department said the wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves about 2.0m – 2.5m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.