Three provinces to receive heavy rainfall of about 100mm

Three provinces to receive heavy rainfall of about 100mm

November 4, 2022   07:30 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in Northern, North-Western and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning too.

Heavy showers of about 100mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Puttalam district.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction. The wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The Meteorology Department said the wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves about 2.0m – 2.5m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

Russia's Azur Air resumes flights to Sri Lanka (English)

Russia's Azur Air resumes flights to Sri Lanka (English)

President writes to Speaker over slow progress of National Assembly (English)

President writes to Speaker over slow progress of National Assembly (English)

Finance Ministry and CBSL hold virtual meeting with Sri Lanka's official creditors (English)

Finance Ministry and CBSL hold virtual meeting with Sri Lanka's official creditors (English)

EU expresses concern to Sri Lanka on the recent use of PTA (English)

EU expresses concern to Sri Lanka on the recent use of PTA (English)

Russia's Azur Air resumes flights to Sri Lanka

Russia's Azur Air resumes flights to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Police denies claims made by Namal Kumara regarding tip-offs

Sri Lanka Police denies claims made by Namal Kumara regarding tip-offs

Statue of D.A. Rajapaksa in Tangalle reinstalled after being toppled during protests

Statue of D.A. Rajapaksa in Tangalle reinstalled after being toppled during protests