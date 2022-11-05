Heavy rains above 100mm expected in parts of the island

November 5, 2022   07:08 am

Cloudy skies are expected over most parts of the island, and showers or thundershowers will occur at times, the Department of Meteorology says.

Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara, Kurunegala, Gampaha and Hambantota districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction. The wind speed will be 20-3 and it can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

