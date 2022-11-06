Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

November 6, 2022   07:59 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in Eastern, Southern and Western provinces and in Jaffna district during the morning too, it said.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. 

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.  Wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Puttalam via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Puttalam via Mannar will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

