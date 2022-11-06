Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

November 6, 2022   04:48 pm

A passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday while attempting to land in stormy weather at an airport in the lakeside city of Bukoba, the state broadcaster said.

Fifteen people have been rescued so far but it was not known how many passengers were on board the Precision Air flight or whether there were any fatalities, Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported.

The aircraft, which had departed from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, “fell in Lake Victoria this morning due to storms and heavy rains”, TBC reported.

Video footage and images that circulated on social media showed the plane almost fully submerged, with only its green and brown-coloured tail visible above the water line of Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest lake.

Rescue boats were deployed and emergency workers were continuing to rescue other passengers trapped in the plane, TBC added.

Precision Air, Tanzania’s largest privately owned airline, identified the plane as flight PW 494 and said it was “involved in an accident as it was approaching Bukoba Airport”. The airline’s statement gave no further details.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan called for calm as the rescue operation continued.

“I have received with sadness the news of the accident involving Precision Air’s plane,” she tweeted. “Let’s be calm at this moment when rescuers are continuing with the rescue mission while praying to God to help us.”

Source - Reuters

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunatilleke arrested in Sydney

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunatilleke arrested in Sydney

We do not agree with this'political gambling' - Sajith Premadasa

We do not agree with this'political gambling' - Sajith Premadasa

Litro increases LP gas prices with immediate effect

Litro increases LP gas prices with immediate effect

Malfunctioning railway signal in Wadduwa causing confusing and danger

Malfunctioning railway signal in Wadduwa causing confusing and danger

Landslide early warnings issued for areas in seven districts

Landslide early warnings issued for areas in seven districts

President leaves for Egypt to attend COP 27 Climate Change Conference

President leaves for Egypt to attend COP 27 Climate Change Conference

Sri Lanka receives another 500 MT of rice from China (English)

Sri Lanka receives another 500 MT of rice from China (English)