Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes NE Afghanistan

November 7, 2022   03:45 pm

A magnitude-5.4 earthquake occurred in Badakhshan Province, Afghanistan, at around 07:55 on Monday.

The epicenter was about 32 km (20 miles) east-northeast of Jurm. The tremor occurred at a depth of about 103 km (64 miles), and light shaking was probably felt throughout parts of northeastern Afghanistan, southern and central Tajikistan, and far northern Pakistan.

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake. Minor damage to unstable structures is possible near the epicenter, including in Jurm. It could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas.

Light aftershocks are likely over the coming days.

Source – MEHR News Agency
-Agencies

 

