Parts of the island to receive heavy rainfall of about 100 mm

November 8, 2022   07:16 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island in the afternoon or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Accordingly, heavy rainfall of about 100 mm can be expected at some places.

Showers will occur in the Eastern Province and in Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.


Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. 

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction. The wind speed will be 20-30 kmph and it may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

