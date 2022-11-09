13 opposition MPs to cross over to the govt?

November 9, 2022   05:16 pm

Preparations are underway for the parliamentarians of several political parties to join the United National Party (UNP) and to support the government in the upcoming budget, according to political sources.

Accordingly, the sources further claim that nearly 13 MPs of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will join the UNP on the date of the Budget Speech.

It is also reported that initial discussions have been held in this regard and that further discussions are being carried out regarding the ministerial positions to be given to the MPs who will join the UNP.

The Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2023 will be tabled in the parliament for the second reading on November 14. President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies, will deliver the opening speech of the second reading of the Appropriation Bill to Parliament at 1.30 p.m.

