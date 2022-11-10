General amnesty declared for Tri-Forces absentees who are overseas

General amnesty declared for Tri-Forces absentees who are overseas

November 10, 2022   10:26 am

The Ministry of Defence informed the Tri-Forces absentees who are presently abroad to receive a legal discharge from their respective services without reporting to the Unit under the recently declared General Amnesty period which is in force from November 15 until December 31, 2022.

Accordingly, the Tri-Forces personnel who have been absent without leave (AWOL) on or before October 25, this year will be able to receive their discharge from military services, according to the Defence Ministry.

They will have to settle any due amount prior to discharge, the Defence Ministry mentioned.

Further, the ministry emphasized that these persons shall not have pending investigations for disciplinary breaches except their absence without leave.

Furthermore, it should be confirmed from the Department of Immigration and Emigration that they have not travelled abroad by illegal means or have not fraudulently prepared passports and other documents to travel abroad, the statement added.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dhanushka is only a suspect until he is convicted by a court of law - Sports Minister

Dhanushka is only a suspect until he is convicted by a court of law - Sports Minister

Dhanushka is only a suspect until he is convicted by a court of law - Sports Minister

'Birds of a feather flock together' - Pubudu Jayagoda

'Birds of a feather flock together' - Pubudu Jayagoda

UK Trade Envoy for Sri Lanka arrives in Colombo (English)

UK Trade Envoy for Sri Lanka arrives in Colombo (English)

UN says number of people in Sri Lanka needing urgent humanitarian help doubled (English)

UN says number of people in Sri Lanka needing urgent humanitarian help doubled (English)

CEB maps out plan to add 2,800+ MW of renewable energy to national grid (English)

CEB maps out plan to add 2,800+ MW of renewable energy to national grid (English)

Sri Lanka confirms its second monkeypox case (English)

Sri Lanka confirms its second monkeypox case (English)

Construction begins on BOT project to develop Colombo Ports West Container Terminal (English)

Construction begins on BOT project to develop Colombo Ports West Container Terminal (English)

Danushka Gunathilaka's court details revealed after suppression order withdrawn

Danushka Gunathilaka's court details revealed after suppression order withdrawn