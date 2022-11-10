General amnesty declared for Tri-Forces absentees who are overseas

The Ministry of Defence informed the Tri-Forces absentees who are presently abroad to receive a legal discharge from their respective services without reporting to the Unit under the recently declared General Amnesty period which is in force from November 15 until December 31, 2022.

Accordingly, the Tri-Forces personnel who have been absent without leave (AWOL) on or before October 25, this year will be able to receive their discharge from military services, according to the Defence Ministry.

They will have to settle any due amount prior to discharge, the Defence Ministry mentioned.

Further, the ministry emphasized that these persons shall not have pending investigations for disciplinary breaches except their absence without leave.

Furthermore, it should be confirmed from the Department of Immigration and Emigration that they have not travelled abroad by illegal means or have not fraudulently prepared passports and other documents to travel abroad, the statement added.