Main suspect in Minuwangoda triple homicide arrested

November 10, 2022   05:18 pm

The police have arrested a person on suspicion of being the main accused of the Minuwangoda triple homicide incident where three members of the same family were shot dead on October 06.

The 39-year-old suspect named Jayagodage Sanjeewa Dona Sanjeewa Lakmal, who was identified as a resident in the Mahindarama Road area of Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte, was arrested in the 18th Milepost area of Padaviya today (Nov 10), according to the police.

Earlier, the police had issued an announcement seeking public assistance to apprehend the suspect, who had fled the area following the shooting incident.

Three people from the same family, the father (51) and his two sons, aged 23 and 24 years, were shot dead in the Gaman Gedara area in Minuwangoda.

It was earlier reported that the perpetrators had used a T-56 firearm for murder.

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old was arrested on October 17 in the area of Peellawatta area of Minuwangoda, on suspicion of aiding and abetting the murder by providing the motorcycle used by the shooter to commit the crime.

