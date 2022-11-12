UN reports says world population will reach 8 billion next week

November 11, 2022   11:44 pm

The United Nations has estimated that the world’s population will reach eight billion by November 15. It has further said in a report that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation in 2023.

The projection was revealed in UN World Population Prospects 2022 released on World Population Day on July 11 this year but is gaining traction now as the projected deadline is just days away. The agency also stated that the global population growth fell below one per cent in 2020 for the first time since 1950.

The report said that more than half the projected increase in population up to 2050 will be concentrated in just eight countries: Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.

According to the most recent UN estimates, the population of the world could increase to about 8.5 billion people in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and then peak at about 10.4 billion during the 2080s and is expected to stay at that level till 2100.

The majority of sub-Saharan African nations, as well as some regions of Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean, have experienced a “demographic dividend” as a result of recent fertility declines. This increase in the proportion of the working age population (ages 25 to 64) presents an opportunity for accelerated economic growth per capita.

“This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is quoted as saying in the report.

The UN Secretary General also shed light on the responsibility of sustainability and sustainable goals. “At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another,” he continued.


Source: NDTV

