Showers or thundershowers expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers are expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Eastern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur in Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and in Ampara district.

The members of public are requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur over sea areas around the island in the afternoon or at night.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction. The wind speed will be 20-30 kmph and it can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.