Showers or thundershowers expected in parts of the island

November 12, 2022   07:37 am

Showers or thundershowers are expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Eastern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur in Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning too. 

Fairly heavy showers of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and in Ampara district.

The members of public are requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur over sea areas around the island in the afternoon or at night. 

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction. The wind speed will be 20-30 kmph and it can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Derana Aruna

Derana Aruna

Derana Aruna

CBSL announces new incentive for foreign remittances by migrant workers (English)

CBSL announces new incentive for foreign remittances by migrant workers (English)

Special security arrangements in parliament for 2023 Budget Speech (English)

Special security arrangements in parliament for 2023 Budget Speech (English)

UK Trade Envoy Lord Davies concludes three-day visit to Sri Lanka (English)

UK Trade Envoy Lord Davies concludes three-day visit to Sri Lanka (English)

Eight new envoys to Sri Lanka present credentials to President (English)

Eight new envoys to Sri Lanka present credentials to President (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.11

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.11

Teacher arrested for brutally punishing student in grade 5

Teacher arrested for brutally punishing student in grade 5

Court imposes foreign travel ban on State Minister Diana Gamage

Court imposes foreign travel ban on State Minister Diana Gamage