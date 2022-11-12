Indias NIA files charges against three LTTE supporters

November 12, 2022   02:51 pm

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against three LTTE supporters who were allegedly planning terrorist acts to revive the proscribed group in Tamil Nadu.

“The charge sheet was filed against the arrested accused from Tamil Nadu – Naveen alias Chakaravarthy M, Sanjay Prakash J and A Kabilar alias Kabilan,” a spokesperson for the NIA said.

The NIA said the case was related to the recovery of two country-made pistols, ammunition and gunpowder during a vehicle check near Puliyampatti division in the Omalur police station area of Salem district in Tamil Nadu on May 19. The spokesperson said the accused “were inspired by LTTE, a proscribed terrorist organisation, and wanted to create an organisation similar to the LTTE with the aim to wage an armed struggle against the government”.

The case was first registered at Omalur police station on May 19 and was later re-registered by the NIA.

“Investigations have established that the three accused had conspired and associated themselves with the LTTE…, and created an organisation called ‘World Tamil Justice Court’. They had made plans to attack people who work in quarries, crushers and TASMAC liquor shops by using illegal firearms, lethal weapons and explosive substances and also causing destruction to property,” the spokesperson said.

The NIA said investigations also revealed that they had chosen to strike on May 18, which marks the Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, observed by Sri Lankan Tamil people and supporters of LTTE to pay homage to those who died in the Sri Lankan civil war.


Source: The Indian Express

Kandakadu rehab centre escapee , who was found starving, dies in hospital

Bus operators respond to price increase in auto diesel

Residents in fear after multiple burglaries reported in Kosgama

Firework manufacturers afflicted by shortage of raw materials

EPF incurs huge losses as investments failed: Auditor General's report

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Wasantha Samarasinghe says Budget 2023 should be defeated

Patali says Samurdhi benefits should go to those who absolutely need it

