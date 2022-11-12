Three Sri Lankans rescued from massive fire in Maldives on Nov. 10

November 12, 2022   10:37 pm

The Sri Lanka High Commission in Male, Maldives has reported that three Sri Lankan nationals were rescued and evacuated by the rescue team from the scene of fire outbreak which occurred on November 10 at a garage in Male, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

These three Sri Lankans have been working at the ASM Garage Iskandhar Magu, Male and were accommodated in a separate room on the ground floor of the garage building.

They were able to escape unharmed when the fire had started in the early hours on November 10, the foreign ministry said further in its statement.

The officers of the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Male met with the three evacuated Sri Lankan nationals on November 11 with a view to extend every possible assistance for their safe stay.

According to the Sri Lanka High Commission, these three Sri Lankan nationals are in good health and adequate food and all other facilities are being arranged by their employer.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet ministers don't care about people - Mihintale chief incumbent

Cabinet ministers don't care about people - Mihintale chief incumbent

Cabinet ministers don't care about people - Mihintale chief incumbent

Every cricketer should have self-discipline: Sanath Jayasuriya

Every cricketer should have self-discipline: Sanath Jayasuriya

Children in Sri Lanka facing nutritional crisis, SLMA warns

Children in Sri Lanka facing nutritional crisis, SLMA warns

EPF incurs huge losses as investments failed, audit report reveals (English)

EPF incurs huge losses as investments failed, audit report reveals (English)

Escaped Kandakadu inmate, who was found starving, dies in hospital (English)

Escaped Kandakadu inmate, who was found starving, dies in hospital (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national policies related to food security (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national policies related to food security (English)

India's NIA files charges against three LTTE supporters (English)

India's NIA files charges against three LTTE supporters (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm