Three Sri Lankans rescued from massive fire in Maldives on Nov. 10

The Sri Lanka High Commission in Male, Maldives has reported that three Sri Lankan nationals were rescued and evacuated by the rescue team from the scene of fire outbreak which occurred on November 10 at a garage in Male, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

These three Sri Lankans have been working at the ASM Garage Iskandhar Magu, Male and were accommodated in a separate room on the ground floor of the garage building.

They were able to escape unharmed when the fire had started in the early hours on November 10, the foreign ministry said further in its statement.

The officers of the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Male met with the three evacuated Sri Lankan nationals on November 11 with a view to extend every possible assistance for their safe stay.

According to the Sri Lanka High Commission, these three Sri Lankan nationals are in good health and adequate food and all other facilities are being arranged by their employer.