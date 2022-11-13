Heavy showers expected in several provinces

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at most places in the island after 1.00 p.m. today while heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and Eastern provinces.

Showers will occur in the coastal areas of Western and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu, Galle and Matara districts during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Northeasterly or variable in direction. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.