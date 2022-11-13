At least 4 killed, 38 wounded in Istanbul explosion

At least 4 killed, 38 wounded in Istanbul explosion

November 13, 2022   08:38 pm

(AP) — An explosion on one of Istanbul’s most popular pedestrian thoroughfares killed four people and injured 38 on Sunday, authorities said.

The cause of the blast on Istiklal Avenue was not immediately clear. Five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the explosion, state-run Anadolu news agency said.

A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

Turkey’s media watchdog imposed a temporary ban on reporting on the explosion — a move that prevents broadcasters from showing videos of the moment of the blast or its aftermath. The Supreme Council of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents.

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted the death toll and said those hurt were being treated.

Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups.

Source: AP

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

The Freedom People's Congress unveils its political and economic vision

The Freedom People's Congress unveils its political and economic vision

2023 Budget aimed at long-term, stable economic growth to be presented to Parliament tomorrow

2023 Budget aimed at long-term, stable economic growth to be presented to Parliament tomorrow

IGP orders probe into actions of high-ranking police officer during protest

IGP orders probe into actions of high-ranking police officer during protest

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.13

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.13

33rd commemoration of JVP's fallen heroes 'Ilmaha Viru Samaruwa'

33rd commemoration of JVP's fallen heroes 'Ilmaha Viru Samaruwa'

Group jeers during 'Uttara Lanka Sabhagaya' event in Kandy

Group jeers during 'Uttara Lanka Sabhagaya' event in Kandy

Cardinal Ranjith slams AG's Dept. over lack of action regarding Easter attacks

Cardinal Ranjith slams AG's Dept. over lack of action regarding Easter attacks