Heavy showers expected in several provinces

Heavy showers expected in several provinces

November 15, 2022   08:04 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur over most places in the island after 2.00 p.m. 

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces.

Showers will occur particularly in the coastal areas of Northern, Eastern and Southern provinces during the morning too.

Misty condition can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SLC says it has financial allocations to spend on Dhanushkas case

SLC says it has financial allocations to spend on Dhanushkas case

SLC says it has financial allocations to spend on Dhanushkas case

President Ranil presents crucial 2023 budget aimed at economic recovery and reform (English)

President Ranil presents crucial 2023 budget aimed at economic recovery and reform (English)

Group of independent MPs, who quit SLPP earlier, joins SJB

Group of independent MPs, who quit SLPP earlier, joins SJB

President Ranil to present 2023 Budget to Parliament today (English)

President Ranil to present 2023 Budget to Parliament today (English)

IMF says global economic outlook getting 'gloomier' (English)

IMF says global economic outlook getting 'gloomier' (English)

New Value-Added Tax Act to be introduced (English)

New Value-Added Tax Act to be introduced (English)

Hirunika arrested during protest in Colombo (English)

Hirunika arrested during protest in Colombo (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.14

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.11.14