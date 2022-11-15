G20 leaders see deteriorating debt issues in some middle-income countries - draft

G20 leaders see deteriorating debt issues in some middle-income countries - draft

November 15, 2022   10:01 pm

(Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies will express concern about the “deteriorating debt situation” facing some vulnerable middle-income countries, and call on all official and private creditors to respond swiftly to requests for debt treatment.

A draft of the G20 leaders’ declaration seen by Reuters includes far stronger language about debt issues and acknowledges that the problems extend far beyond just the poorest nations.

The draft stressed the importance of all official and private creditors participating in debt relief and shouldering a fair burden. But it did not mention China, which has been criticized by Western countries and international financial institutions for delaying debt restructuring efforts.

The leaders said they would step up efforts to implement the Common Framework for debt treatments in a “predictable, timely, orderly and coordinated manner,” according to the draft.

The framework was created by the G20 and the Paris Club of official creditors in late 2020 to help low-income countries weather the COVID-19 crisis. However, results have proven elusive and only three countries - Chad, Zambia and Ethiopia - have formally applied for debt treatment under the framework.

G20 leaders also welcomed a debt agreement reached by Chad’s creditors, and encouraged the timely conclusion of a debt treatment for Zambia by early 2023. They also encouraged the conclusion of a debt treatment for Ethiopia under an IMF-supported program.

IMF and World Bank leaders, along with officials from the United States and other Western powers, have pushed unsuccessfully to expand the G20 framework to include vulnerable middle-income countries, but that effort has been blocked by China, now the world’s largest sovereign creditor.

The draft declaration acknowledges, for the first time, the severity of the debt problems facing middle-income countries, in what experts said was a clear reference to Sri Lanka, which reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF in early September but needs to get financing assurances from multiple creditors, including China and Japan, to secure disbursements.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CBSL governor says expected 'crash landing' of economy was turned into a 'soft landing'

CBSL governor says expected 'crash landing' of economy was turned into a 'soft landing'

CBSL governor says expected 'crash landing' of economy was turned into a 'soft landing'

FAO hands over 780.1 MT of urea to ministry of agriculture (English)

FAO hands over 780.1 MT of urea to ministry of agriculture (English)

Budget 2023: debate on second reading of Appropriation Bill begins (English)

Budget 2023: debate on second reading of Appropriation Bill begins (English)

Agri. Minister observes unloading of 22,000 MT Urea fertilizer shipment at Colombo Port (English)

Agri. Minister observes unloading of 22,000 MT Urea fertilizer shipment at Colombo Port (English)

Hirunika Premachandra granted bail (English)

Hirunika Premachandra granted bail (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Election Commission gives opposition parties assurance on holding LG polls on time

Election Commission gives opposition parties assurance on holding LG polls on time

Former MP Hirunika Premachandra and 14 others granted bail

Former MP Hirunika Premachandra and 14 others granted bail