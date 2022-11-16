Showers expected in several provinces

Showers expected in several provinces

November 16, 2022   08:33 am

The Meteorology Departmetn says showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m.

Misty condition can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

