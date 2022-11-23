Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero granted bail
November 23, 2022 10:32 am
The convenor of Inter-University Bhikkhu Federation (IUBF), Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (Nov. 23).
