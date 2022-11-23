Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, including gunman

Multiple people dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, including gunman

November 23, 2022   01:03 pm

Several people were killed and others were injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, and the shooter is dead, Chesapeake police said.

At 10:12 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting inside a Walmart, public information officer Leo Kosinski said in a media briefing, adding that “less than 10” people were dead but declining to give the exact number.

It was not clear whether the shooter, who has not been identified, died of self-inflicted injuries. Kosinski said no shots were fired at police “to his knowledge”.

“Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased,” the City of Chesapeake said.

Walmart said in a statement early Wednesday that it was “shocked” at the incident at its Chesapeake store, and that it was working closely with law enforcement.

A spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, which has the area’s top trauma center, told local television station WAVY that five patients were being treated there.

The police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source - Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt Printing Dept. employees vow to continue strike until solutions are given

Govt Printing Dept. employees vow to continue strike until solutions are given

Govt and opposition MPs express views after voting on Budget 2023

Govt and opposition MPs express views after voting on Budget 2023

Police launch special operation to bust drug rackets targeting school children

Police launch special operation to bust drug rackets targeting school children

Trade union says FTZ workers at risk of losing their jobs at any moment

Trade union says FTZ workers at risk of losing their jobs at any moment

This is the system that the protesters wanted to change -Palitha Range Bandara

This is the system that the protesters wanted to change -Palitha Range Bandara

LIVE🔴 Budget 2023 - Third Reading Debate | 2022.11.23

LIVE🔴 Budget 2023 - Third Reading Debate | 2022.11.23

Welgama says CBK will soon become SLFPs leader

Welgama says CBK will soon become SLFPs leader