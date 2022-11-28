Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to visit US, hold talks with Antony Blinken

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry is scheduled to leave for Washington DC in the United States today on an official state visit and is expected to hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, tomorrow (29), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry will visit the United States of America from 29 November to 04 December 2022, on the invitation of the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Foreign Minister Sabry is scheduled to meet Secretary of State Blinken, members of the Congress and other senior interlocutors of the U.S. Government during the visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.