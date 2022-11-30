Even when there was no dollar crisis, there was always a medicine shortage  Channa

November 29, 2022   11:58 pm

MP Prof. Channa Jayasumana has attributed the ongoing medicinal shortage in the country to the dollar crisis, and a lack of communication among the relevant authorities.

Speaking during today’s (Nov 29) Parliamentary session, Prof. Jayasumana stated that while the primary cause for the prolonged medical shortage Sri Lanka currently facing is the ongoing dollar crisis, it is not the only reason.

He claimed that another contributory factor to the issue was the lack of coordination between the relevant health authorities within the country.

“Only half of the hospitals are included in the existing database, therefore we can never have a clear picture of how much of which medicine is required at what time. The data we receive is never in real-time, it is always different to the actual figures. When decisions are made based on such information, it creates the need to make such sudden purchases”, he said in this regard.

Thus, Jayasumana called for the immediate implementation of a database in which all hospitals and other relevant health authorities and offices are included, affirming that this was the only way to resolve the medicinal shortage.

“No matter how much we talk about this issue, there will be no solution to it until such system is implemented. Even when there was no dollar crisis, there was never a point where there did not exist a medicinal shortage in Sri Lanka,” the former State Minister of Pharmaceuticals said, urging that the said database be implemented island-wide by the end of this year.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Student critically injured after being torched; suspect arrested

Student critically injured after being torched; suspect arrested

Student critically injured after being torched; suspect arrested

Restaurant owners and several civil organizations meet with Trade Minister

Restaurant owners and several civil organizations meet with Trade Minister

IRD spent Rs. 10 Bn on revenue administration management information system, COPA hears (English)

IRD spent Rs. 10 Bn on revenue administration management information system, COPA hears (English)

Luxury passenger cruise ship ''Mein Schiff 5'' arrives at Colombo Port (English)

Luxury passenger cruise ship ''Mein Schiff 5'' arrives at Colombo Port (English)

China reiterates its assistance is never attached with political strings (English)

China reiterates its assistance is never attached with political strings (English)

Govt's decision to contract economy ruined people's lives - Sajith (English)

Govt's decision to contract economy ruined people's lives - Sajith (English)

United Businesses Alliance lash out at high interest rates affecting SMEs

United Businesses Alliance lash out at high interest rates affecting SMEs

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm