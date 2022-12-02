2021 A/L exam: University entrance cut-off marks released

University entrance cut-off marks for the candidates of 2021 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination have been released by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The cut-off marks can be accessed from the official website of the UGC – https://admission.ugc.ac.lk/selection/

The examination was held from February 07 to March 05 this year at more than 2,400 centres across the island. A total of 236,035 school applicants and 36,647 private applicants sat for the examination.

Some 149,946 school applicants and 21,551 private applicants have qualified for university entrance this time.