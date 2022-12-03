Several areas to receive heavy rainfall above 100mm

Several areas to receive heavy rainfall above 100mm

December 3, 2022   07:39 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Hambantota district, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas around the island during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. 

The sea areas around the island will be slight. 

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

