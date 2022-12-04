Heavy showers above 100mm expected in several provinces

Heavy showers above 100mm expected in several provinces

December 4, 2022   07:47 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the afternoon or night, it said.

Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Western, Northwestern, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas around the island during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

