Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

December 5, 2022   07:46 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Northern, Eastern and North-Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the afternoon or night, it said.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas around the island during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

President Ranil Wickremesinghe felicitated on completing 50 years at Bar (English)

President Ranil Wickremesinghe felicitated on completing 50 years at Bar (English)

Minister Nimal Siripala on suspending construction of terminal 01 at BIA (English)

Minister Nimal Siripala on suspending construction of terminal 01 at BIA (English)

Paris Club proposing a 10-year moratorium on Sri Lankas debt - Report (English)

Paris Club proposing a 10-year moratorium on Sri Lankas debt - Report (English)

CBSL should make the right decisions, not popular decisions - Governor (English)

CBSL should make the right decisions, not popular decisions - Governor (English)

Sri Lanka recorded nearly 60,000 tourist arrivals in November 2022 (English)

Sri Lanka recorded nearly 60,000 tourist arrivals in November 2022 (English)

President on need for a constitution that enshrines people's freedoms and allows constitutional governance

President on need for a constitution that enshrines people's freedoms and allows constitutional governance

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.04

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.04