Health Ministry appoints committee to probe kidney transplant racket exposed by Ada Derana

Health Ministry appoints committee to probe kidney transplant racket exposed by Ada Derana

December 5, 2022   06:51 pm

The Ministry of Health has appointed a seven-member committee to investigate into the organ transplant racket recently exposed by Ada Derana ‘Ukussa’ investigative programme.

The Health Ministry has also temporarily suspended all organ transplants at the private hospital in question pending the completion of the inquiry.

The committee includes five specialist doctors and is chaired by a Deputy Director General of Health Services, says the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardene.

The Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella has instructed the Director General of Health Services and the Secretary of the Ministry of Health to carry out a thorough investigation into the allegations based on the information and media reports with regard to the matter.

Accordingly, Dr. Asela Gunawardene emphasized that specialist doctors, a legal officer and an investigative officer have been appointed to conduct the relevant investigation in a proper manner, highlighting that a period of around one month will be required to carry out an extensive investigation into the incident.

In addition, the Private Health Services Regulatory Council has recommended the Provincial Director of Health Services to conduct an investigation regarding the matter, Dr. Dhammika Alahapperuma, the Secretary of the Private Health Services Regulatory Council said.

Accordingly, two separate investigations will be carried out into the accusations by the Health Ministry and also the office of the Provincial Director of Health Services, he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Grade 9 student to become youngest student in South Asia to attend university

Grade 9 student to become youngest student in South Asia to attend university

Earth mound collapsing on a house in Bandarawela caught on camera

Earth mound collapsing on a house in Bandarawela caught on camera

MP claims around 60 students have fainted at a Sunday Dhamma School in Badulla

MP claims around 60 students have fainted at a Sunday Dhamma School in Badulla

COPA chairman raises the 'sugar tax scam' in the Parliament

COPA chairman raises the 'sugar tax scam' in the Parliament

Opposition MPs hit out at govt over plans to hike electricity tariff again

Opposition MPs hit out at govt over plans to hike electricity tariff again

Basil Rajapaksa attends SLPP Media Center's 4th anniversary celebrations

Basil Rajapaksa attends SLPP Media Center's 4th anniversary celebrations