Showers expected in several provinces

December 11, 2022   08:02 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in North-western province and in Mannar and Jaffna districts during the morning.

Several spells of showers are likely in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly. Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph and gusting up to 50 kmph at times over the sea area off coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Hambanthota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle. 

Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Hambanthota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

