Loud blast, shots near guest house frequented by Chinese in Kabul

Loud blast, shots near guest house frequented by Chinese in Kabul

December 12, 2022   05:00 pm

A loud blast and gunfire were heard in the Afghan capital Monday near a guest house popular with Chinese business visitors, a witness said.

Although the Taliban claim to have improved national security since storming back to power in August last year, there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks -- many claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group.

“It was a very loud explosion and then there was a lot of gunfire,” the witness told AFP, while local media also reported similar details.

Security officials were not immediately available to comment on the blast, which happened in Shahr-e-naw, one of Kabul’s main commercial areas.

There has been a significant number of Chinese business people visiting Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to power, and Beijing maintains a full embassy even while not officially recognising the regime.

Source - AFP
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators | Match 09 | LPL 2022

Kandy Falcons vs Galle Gladiators | Match 09 | LPL 2022

Small and medium scale rice mill owners say govt has failed to fulfil its responsibility

Small and medium scale rice mill owners say govt has failed to fulfil its responsibility

Wasantha Mudalige produced at court, further remanded

Wasantha Mudalige produced at court, further remanded

Businessman donates much-needed mats for Sri Lankan Kabaddi players practicing on sand

Businessman donates much-needed mats for Sri Lankan Kabaddi players practicing on sand

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa visits Anuradhapura sacred sites

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa visits Anuradhapura sacred sites

Students who assaulted former Vice Chancellor of Peradeniya University identified

Students who assaulted former Vice Chancellor of Peradeniya University identified

Postal trade unions launch a token strike; leave of all postal staff cancelled

Postal trade unions launch a token strike; leave of all postal staff cancelled