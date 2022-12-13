Rainfall expected in several areas later today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Anuradhapura and Puttalam districts in the afternoon or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.

However, fair weather will prevail in most parts of the island elsewhere.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast, extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar, Kankesanturai & Mullaitivu.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar will be moderate. Other sea areas around the island will be slight.