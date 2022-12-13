Rainfall expected in several areas later today

Rainfall expected in several areas later today

December 13, 2022   07:10 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Anuradhapura and Puttalam districts in the afternoon or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.

However, fair weather will prevail in most parts of the island elsewhere.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast, extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar, Kankesanturai & Mullaitivu.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar will be moderate. Other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴 Derana Aruna

Writ filed over Diana Gamage's MP seat fixed for argument (English)

Writ filed over Diana Gamage's MP seat fixed for argument (English)

A new UNP-SLPP alliance in the offing? (English)

A new UNP-SLPP alliance in the offing? (English)

Sri Lanka weighs favoured creditor clause to speed up debt talks with IMF (English)

Sri Lanka weighs favoured creditor clause to speed up debt talks with IMF (English)

Chennai-Jaffna flights resume after nearly three years (English)

Chennai-Jaffna flights resume after nearly three years (English)

Former VC of Peradeniya University says he feared for his life during attack

Former VC of Peradeniya University says he feared for his life during attack

Opposition MPs file two petitions seeking court order to hold LG election

Opposition MPs file two petitions seeking court order to hold LG election