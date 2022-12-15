Kollupitiya car crash: Woman arrested for assaulting female passenger granted bail

The woman, who was arrested for assaulting the female passenger in the car that fatally crashed on to a three-wheeler earlier this month, has been granted bail.

The suspect, who was placed under arrest in Panadura last evening (Dec. 14), was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

Earlier, the police were seeking the assistance of the general public yesterday (Dec. 14) to trace the woman in question.

A three-wheeler driver was killed on the spot after a speeding car crashed into the three-wheeler in the early hours of Saturday (Dec. 10).

Following the accident, a female passenger who was inside the car was meanwhile inhumanly assaulted by three female bystanders.

After recording a statement from the female passenger in question, Kollupitiya Police had arrested two women on Sunday for assaulting and aiding in the assault. Reportedly, they were employees of the private cleaning service and are residents of Wellawatte.

Against this backdrop, the 26-year-old youth, who was arrested in connection with the fatal accident, was remanded until December 16 after being produced before court.

The arrestee was apprehended upon reaching the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake. He had not only fled the scene of the accident, but had also fled the country on the same day of the crash, and had returned to the island on Tuesday morning.