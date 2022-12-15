Speaker endorses certificate on VAT Amendment Bill

Speaker endorses certificate on VAT Amendment Bill

December 15, 2022   03:33 pm

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, has endorsed the certificate on the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill yesterday (14).

The Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament with a majority of votes, with amendments recently (09). 

The Second Reading for the Bill was thus passed in Parliament with a majority of 82 votes cast in favor of the Bill and 41 cast against.

Accordingly, the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill is in effect as the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Act No. 44 of 2022 from December 14 onwards, the Communications Department of Parliament said. 

