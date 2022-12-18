Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the country

The Meteorology Department says that showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts with heavy showers above 100mm likely at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere over the island during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal persists over same region. It is likely to move westward towards southwest Bay of Bengal during next 36 hours.

Wind speed will increase up to 50-60 kmph at times and showers or thundershowers can be expected in deep sea areas of South East Bay of Bengal and South West Bay of Bengal. Therefore, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant while engaging in marine activities in the above sea areas.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa Pottuvil and Kankasanthurai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa, Pottuvil and Kankasanthurai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the Island will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.