Sri Lanka to sell plots in Colombo Port City for bunkering - Minister

December 19, 2022   12:35 am

Sri Lanka is to sell four plots of land in Colombo Port City for an investor to establish a facility for bunkering, a Minister told journalists.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation, Nimal Siripala de Silva said that they have also called for expression of interest to start an aviation fuel storage facility.

The Minister added that providing fuel for ships and aircraft can play a big role in developing Sri Lanka’s economy, Xinhua news agency reported.

Colombo Port City can bring in more than $5 billion as foreign direct investment in the first five years of operation, he said.

He told the parliament earlier this week that the government will soon gazette laws that govern the port city.

Spanning 269 hectares of reclaimed land from the sea, the port city will comprise five different precincts, including the financial district, central park living, island living, the marina and international island.

Source: IANS

--Agencies

