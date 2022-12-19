Heavy showers expected in several provinces

The Meteorology Department says showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Central and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere over the island during the afternoon or night, it said.

Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts. Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places elsewhere over the island.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal lay over Central parts of South Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move slowly West-northwestward towards the coast of Sri Lanka during next three days.

Wind speed will increase up to (50-60) kmph at times and showers or thundershowers can be expected in deep sea areas of Central and South West Bay of Bengal. Therefore, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant while engaging in marine activities in the above sea areas.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Puttalam, Kankasanthurai, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Pottuvill.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Puttalam, Kankasanthurai, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Pottuvill will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the Island will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.