No power cuts from December 24 to 26 - PUCSL

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of 02 hours and 20 minutes on December 23.

Accordingly, the power cuts will be imposed as follows;

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - One hour during daytime and one hour 20 minutes during night.

Meanwhile, the PUCSL also announces that there will be no power cuts from December 24 to 26.

Demand Management Schedule From 23rd to 26th December 2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd