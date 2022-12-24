SL Embassy in Oman denies news reports on Pirith Chanting ceremony expenses

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Oman has vehemently denied the news reports on the expenses of a Pirith Chanting ceremony held at its premises this month.

In a press release, the embassy denied what it said the false information regarding the said Pirith Chanting ceremony which had been organized by the Committee of the Sri Sambhuddha Vihara temple in Oman.

The embassy reiterated that all the expenses related to this event had been borne by the committee of the Sri Sambhuddha Vihara temple and the committee sought the assistance of the embassy only for installing the “Pirith Mandapa’’ at its premises.

“The Government of Sri Lanka, the Embassy and the SLBFE did not allocate any funds for this event,” according to the statement.

The embassy said it had successfully negotiated with the Omani authorities to repatriate 283 stranded female domestic workers this year by cancelling the payments and during the months of November and December, 58 and 22 female migrant workers were repatriated respectively.

The embassy stressed that it remains fully committed to ensure the welfare of the Sri Lankans and encourages Sri Lankans who seek jobs in Oman to obtain their employment only through proper channels in view of the excellent close and cordial bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the Sultanate of Oman.