Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to move to western sea area tomorrow

The depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal has entered through the east coast of Sri Lanka and it is moving across the country, says the Department of Meteorology.

It is likely to move to the western sea area of Sri Lanka by tomorrow (26), it said.

Accordingly, showers or thunder showers will occur at times over Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, North-Western and Northern provinces. Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in the above areas.

Several spells of showers will occur elsewhere, according to the Met. Department.

Strong gusty winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over country.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

The depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal has entered through the east coast of Sri Lanka and it is moving across the country. It is likely to move to the western sea area of Sri Lanka by tomorrow (26).

Therefore, Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas around the island and to the Southwest Bay of Bengal (06N - 14N, 78E – 85E), until further notice.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times and heavy showers may occur in the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be northerly to north-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 55-65 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Colombo, Puttalam, Mannar, Kankasanthurai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa and it will increase up to 50kmph at times in the other sea areas around the Island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Colombo, Puttalam, Mannar, Kankasanthurai, Trincomalee & Batticaloa will be rough. The other sea areas around the Island may be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.