Philippines floods force tens of thousands to flee homes

Philippines floods force tens of thousands to flee homes

December 26, 2022   12:26 pm

Christmas Day floods in the Philippines forced the evacuation of nearly 46,000 people from their homes, civil defence officials said Monday.

Two people were killed and nine others were missing after heavy seasonal rain inundated parts of the southern region of Mindanao, the officials added.

The disaster dampened celebrations on the mainly Catholic nation’s most important holiday.

“The waters rose above the chest in some areas, but today the rains have ceased,” civil defence worker Robinson Lacre told AFP by phone from Gingoog city, which accounted for 33,000 of the 45,700 people evacuated from their homes.

The coastguard said it rescued members of more than two dozen families in Ozamiz city and Clarin town at the height of the flooding.

Photos released by the coastguard showed its orange-clad rescuers cradling toddlers plucked from homes in waist-deep floodwaters.

Two deaths were reported in the town of Jimenez.

The central and southern Philippines have been hit with bad weather as the disaster-prone nation of 110 million people began a long Christmas holiday.

Millions of people travel to their hometowns for family reunions during this period.

The coastguard also said strong winds and big waves sank a fishing boat on Christmas Day off the coast of the central island of Leyte. Two crew members were killed, while six others were rescued.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

Source - AFP
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Institutions under Wildlife Ministry generate record income (English)

Institutions under Wildlife Ministry generate record income (English)

Pope Francis calls for end to 'senseless' war in Ukraine in Christmas message (English)

Pope Francis calls for end to 'senseless' war in Ukraine in Christmas message (English)

Mattala Airport's expenditure is 21 times its income  Auditor General (English)

Mattala Airport's expenditure is 21 times its income  Auditor General (English)

Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to move to western sea area tomorrow (English)

Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to move to western sea area tomorrow (English)

Very heavy rainfall wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka as floods affect several areas

Very heavy rainfall wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka as floods affect several areas

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.25

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine