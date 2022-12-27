Two student leaders of Peradeniya Uni. suspended over assault on former VC

Two student leaders of Peradeniya University have been suspended over the assault on the former vice-chancellor Prof. Athula Senarathne and his son.

Accordingly, the studentship of the current president of Peradeniya University’s students’ union Chamod Sathsara and the former president of the students’ union Anuradha Withanage was temporarily cancelled.

On December 11, Prof. Senaratne was assaulted by a group of students near his official residence and was hospitalised due to injuries.

It was revealed that the altercation had taken place due to an argument a few students had had with the Professor, stating that his son’s car had collided with a parked motorcycle. Subsequently, a group of nearly 300 students had attacked Prof. Senaratne, while also damaging his residence.

Twelve students arrested over the assault were further remanded until January 04, 2023, after being presented in an identification parade before the court on December 22.

Meanwhile, the Peradeniya Magistrate’s Court recently issued an order calling for the immediate arrest of Anuruddha Withanage.