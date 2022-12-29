Heart to Heart International donates more medicines to Sri Lanka

Under the guidance of Ambassador Mahinda Samarasinghe, Heart to Heart International has now obtained all necessary government approvals for the third in-kind donation of urgent medical aid, worth an approximate of USD 7,270,756.31 (i.e., LKR 2.7 billion), to the people of Sri Lanka.

The latest donation includes an extensive volume of urgent medicines such as: Propranolol Hydrochloride and Labetalol HCL to treat high blood pressure and other heart problems; Potassium Chloride to treat low levels of potassium in the body; Quetiapine Fumarate to treat certain mental/mood conditions such as depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders etc.; and Allopurinol to decrease high blood uric acid levels and prevent gout (a form of arthritis).

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington D.C. said it is eternally grateful to Heart to Heart International for the generous donations that have been extended to the people of Sri Lanka at this critical juncture.

In coordination with the Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka and this Embassy, the third donation is due to reach Colombo, Sri Lanka, via air on 29 December 2022.

Similar to former donations, all expenses will be borne by Heart to Heart International, and the Ministry of Health will receive the donation for immediate distribution at no cost to the people of Sri Lanka, it said in a statement.

Thus far, the total in-kind donation provided by Heart to Heart International to the people of Sri Lanka is worth an approximate total of $19,915,909.38 USD (i.e., LKR 7.4 billion).



Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, Heart to Heart International (HHI) is a global humanitarian organization focused on improving access to health. Since its inception in 1992, HHI has delivered medical aid and supplies worth $2.5 billion to more than 130 countries, including within the United States. HHI responds to natural disasters both domestically and internationally by supplying medical relief and mobilizing volunteers. The organization is a 4-star Charity Navigator charity, a BBB Accredited charity and is on the “Philanthropy 400.”