Fair weather expected today

December 30, 2022   07:16 am

The Department of Meteorology says mainly fair weather will prevail over the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning.

Sea areas:

Meanwhile, mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. It may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Sea areas off the coast extending Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

