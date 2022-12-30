Ex-president of Peradeniya Uni. students union remanded

Former President of the students’ union of Peradeniya University, Anuradha Withanage has been remanded in custody until January 04, 2023.

He was produced before the Kandy Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Thursday (Dec 29) arrested the 23-year-old in Kandy, in connection with the assault on the former vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Athula Senaratne.

The arrest was made in compliance with an arrest warrant issued by the Peradeniya Magistrate’s Court on December 22.

Meanwhile, the studentship of both Withanage and the current president of Peradeniya University’s students’ union Chamod Sathsara was suspended on December 27.

On 11 December, Prof. Senaratne was assaulted by a group of students near his official residence and was hospitalised due to injuries.

It was revealed that the altercation had taken place due to an argument a few students had had with the Professor, stating that his son’s car had collided with a parked motorcycle. Subsequently, a group of nearly 300 students had attacked Prof. Senaratne, while also damaging his residence.

Twelve other students who were arrested over the assault have been further remanded until January 04, 2023, after being presented in an identification parade before the court on December 22.