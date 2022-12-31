January 1, 1970   05:30 am

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara relief distribution program held in Ratnapura

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara relief distribution program held in Ratnapura

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara relief distribution program held in Ratnapura

Police arrest three suspects over murder of taxi driver in Ingiriya

Police arrest three suspects over murder of taxi driver in Ingiriya

Ashu Marasinghe seeks Rs. 1.5 Bn in compensation from Hirunika, Adarsha for defamation

Ashu Marasinghe seeks Rs. 1.5 Bn in compensation from Hirunika, Adarsha for defamation

Diana Gamage says the country doesn't have enough money to spend on elections

Diana Gamage says the country doesn't have enough money to spend on elections

Electricity Users' Association accuses Kanchana of sowing seeds of second wave of ' Aragalaya'

Electricity Users' Association accuses Kanchana of sowing seeds of second wave of ' Aragalaya'

SLBFE crack down on another human trafficking scheme (English)

SLBFE crack down on another human trafficking scheme (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.30

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.30

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm