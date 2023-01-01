Mainly fair weather to prevail over the island today

The Department of Meteorology says that mainly fair weather will prevail over the island today and that cold weather can be expected during the early morning.

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district during the early hours of the morning.

Sea Areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. It may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Sea areas off the coast extending Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota will fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.