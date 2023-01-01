Oppressive taxes on people will be revised at the first possible opportunity  State Minister

January 1, 2023   09:29 am

State Minister of Finance, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says that the imposition of new taxes has been done in order to support 90 per cent of the people who need the government’s assistance.

Speaking to the media while joining an observation tour at Embilipitiya Excise Station, the State Minister mentioned that he hopes to revise the oppressive taxes for the people at the first possible opportunity.

“Taxes are not something that will continue forever. We are ready to reduce them at the first possible moment and provide relief to the taxpayer. But until then we have to keep this society alive.”

Social security contribution levy was criticized by many people, the State Minister said, mentioning that he also believes that it is not that much of a good tax to be imposed.

Further, he expressed that they hope to remove some parts of the social security contribution levy which has some effects, by the beginning of next year.

“The first meeting of the Treasury which will be held on January 02, is to talk about the taxes”, he said. 

The State Minister also emphasized that it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance to look after the whole society and to guide them to come out of this abyss, while keeping everyone alive.

