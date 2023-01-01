One dead, three injured in lorry-motorcycle collision

A person has been killed in a road accident that occurred near Pimbura Hospital on the Agalawatta – Bulathsinhala main road.

The accident had taken place when a lorry travelling from Polegoda towards Agalawatta had collided head-on with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, veered off the road and collided with an electricity pole, according to police.

The deceased motorcyclist has been identified to be aged 62 and a resident of the Mahinwatta area in Mahagama.

Three other injured individuals have been admitted to the Pimbura and Nagoda Hospitals, the police said.

The injured persons include the deceased victim’s brother who was the pillion rider of the motorcycle, the driver of the lorry and his assistant, according to police.

Agalawatta Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.