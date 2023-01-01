Several injured as bus topples down precipice on Southern Expressway

A bus which was travelling from Kataragama towards Colombo was involved in an accident near the 88km Post area on the Southern Expressway, this morning (Jan. 01).

A group of pilgrims have been travelling in the bus and several individuals among them, including the driver of the bus, have been admitted to the hospital, owing to injuries sustained in the accident, sources said.

Police suspect that the accident had occurred due to the driver falling asleep on the wheel.

Further information is reported that the bus had veered off the road, and toppled down a precipice.