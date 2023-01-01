Discussion on appointing civil representatives to Constitutional Council to be held today

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene says that a special discussion will be held today (Jan. 01) regarding the appointment of civil society representatives to the Constitutional Council.

The discussion will be held online through video conferencing, the Speaker said.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardene and leader of the opposition, Sajith Premadasa will also reportedly take part in the relevant discussion.

Earlier, it was announced that the final decision regarding the appointment of civil representatives to the Constitutional Council will be arrived at when the relevant council met on Thursday (Dec. 29), but the discussion had ended with no agreement.

The Constitutional Council which was established by the 21st Amendment to the Constitution includes 10 members, whilst three civil representatives will also be appointed.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena stated that applications were called from qualified individuals, and nearly 120 applications have been received so far.

Three representatives will reportedly be appointed for the Constitutional Council following a study of the relevant applications and other qualified individuals for the position, who have not submitted applications.

The names of the selected persons will be tabled in the Parliament for approval, after which the President will appoint them to the Constitutional Council.